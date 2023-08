PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing an urgent public advisory regarding the ongoing inclement weather conditions affecting the island. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few hours, which may lead to localized flooding in certain areas.

