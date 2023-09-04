Sint Maarten Police Force Joins Hands with Mental Health Foundation and Men’s Health Awareness to Observe Suicide Awareness Month 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force, in collaboration with the Mental Health Foundation and Men's Health Awareness, is committed to raising awareness and knowledge about suicide during the observance of Suicide Awareness Month 2023. Suicide is a pressing public health issue that has profound social, emotional, and economic impacts, and together, we aim to address this critical concern within our community.

