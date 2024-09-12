Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Addresses Recent Criminal Activity and Calls for Public Cooperation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In light of the recent criminal activity over the past few weeks, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the public that our officers and detectives are actively engaged in investigations and ongoing operations. Numerous leads are being pursued as part of our efforts to address these incidents and ensure the safety and security of our community.

