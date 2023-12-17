Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Addresses Suicide Attempt in Cay-Hill Area. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) would like to inform the public of an incident involving a suicide attempt in the Cay-Hill area. At about 11.30 pm on December 16th, 2023, Central dispatch received a distress call from concerned residents reporting a male victim who had inflicted harm upon himself with a sharp object. In response, several police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the location.

