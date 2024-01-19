Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Announces Successful Joint Operation by the Pelican Team in Drug Export Investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Pelican team, a specialized unit within the Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), comprising KPSM officers, officers of the Koninklijke Marechaussee, and the Coastguard, in collaboration with a United States investigation agency, has successfully conducted an operation targeting individuals involved in the export of drugs, to the United States.

