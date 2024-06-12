Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Commends Successful Completion of Traffic Examinations for Primary School Students. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is pleased to announce the successful completion of traffic examinations for students from various primary schools across the island. Over the past few weeks, personnel from our Traffic Department have been actively engaged in supervising these critical examinations, ensuring that young participants receive the necessary guidance and support to comprehend road safety and traffic regulations.

