Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Issues Final Notice for Retrieval of Impounded Scooters and Motorcycles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is issuing a final call for the owners of impounded scooters and motorcycles to retrieve their vehicles from the police station. Despite previous requests and multiple press releases, the response has been minimal, and these vehicles continue to occupy more than 50% of the available space in the back of the police station.

Urgent Request for Owners

KPSM is once again urging all individuals who had their scooters or motorcycles impounded during recent controls to take immediate action. It is imperative that owners come forward to claim their vehicles as soon as possible. The accumulation of these vehicles is creating significant logistical challenges and hindering the operational efficiency of the police station.

Necessary Documentation for Retrieval

Owners who wish to retrieve their impounded scooters or motorcycles must present the following documents:

• Valid driver's license

• Proof of inspection

• Valid insurance

• Proof of paid road tax

These documents are required to ensure that the vehicles are legally fit for use on public roads. Failure to provide the necessary documentation will result in the vehicle not being released.

Consequences of Non-Compliance

Owners should be aware that if the impounded scooters and motorcycles are not retrieved within a reasonable amount of time, KPSM will be compelled to dispose of them. This may include auctioning, donating, or otherwise discarding the vehicles in accordance with legal procedures. The continued storage of these vehicles is not sustainable, and the police force must prioritize effectively using its resources and space.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45801-sint-maarten-police-force-kpsm-issues-final-notice-for-retrieval-of-impounded-scooters-and-motorcycles.html