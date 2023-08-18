Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Takes Action Against Domestic Violence Incident | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force has responded to a concerning incident of domestic violence. On Monday, August 14th, 2023, law enforcement arrested a female suspect with the initials S.X in connection to a distressing event where her partner was injured following an argument. Initial investigations reveal that the suspect was involved in a physical altercation with her partner, resulting in him suffering injuries to his head.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43604-sint-maarten-police-force-kpsm-takes-action-against-domestic-violence-incident.html