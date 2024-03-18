Sint Maarten Police Force Officers Volunteer for SXM DOET Program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) proudly announces the participation of several police officers in the Voltaire program as part of the SXM DOET initiative. SXM DOET is dedicated to community improvement, and our officers wholeheartedly embraced this ethos by contributing their time and effort to make our community a better place.

