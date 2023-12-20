Sint Maarten Police Force takes strong action to ensure traffic safety during the Holiday Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force has intensified efforts to enhance traffic safety and flow in the Philipsburg area during the busy holiday season. On Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, officers took proactive measures against drivers who left their vehicles stationed at bus stops, intersections, and sidewalks.

