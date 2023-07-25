Sint Maarten Police Force Urges Owners of Confiscated Vehicles to Reclaim Property. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is again, calling upon the rightful owners of confiscated vehicles connected to theft or fencing to promptly pass by the police station in Philipsburg to claim or gather information about their property.

The provision of necessary documentation during the reclamation process is crucial to ensure a successful outcome.

Unfortunately, our last press release failed to generate a significant response from the owners of confiscated vehicles in the past. In light of this, we would like to emphasize the urgency of this matter and encourage all affected individuals to take immediate action.

If you have previously inquired about your confiscated vehicle, we strongly urge you to revisit the police station and arrange a meeting with Detective Miss J Rijna or

Miss P. Richardson from the Detectives Department of KPSM.

They will provide you with further information and guidance regarding the status of your vehicle.

Furthermore, we would like to remind the public of the severe consequences associated with owning or purchasing stolen vehicles.

Prospective buyers are strongly advised to exercise utmost caution and due diligence.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43443-sint-maarten-police-force-urges-owners-of-confiscated-vehicles-to-reclaim-property-2.html