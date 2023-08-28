Sint Maarten Police Force’s Participation in Nagico Health Expo. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force is pleased to announce its active participation in the recent Nagico Health Expo held on Saturday, August 26th, 2023. The event, dedicated to promoting health and wellness within our community, provided an excellent platform for the police force to engage with the public and highlight the importance of physical fitness and teamwork.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43669-sint-maarten-police-force-s-participation-in-nagico-health-expo.html