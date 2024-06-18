Sint Maarten Prepares for Reconstruction of Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The NRPB is pleased to announce that several pre-demolition activities have commenced in preparation for the reconstruction of the Sint Maarten Library, formerly known as the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. These preliminary steps include issuing several tenders, erecting fencing to section off the location, and ensuring safety once demolition begins.

On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, the NRPB implements the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP) to address the island's educational needs after the destruction caused during the 2017 hurricane season. With a budget of $26.7 million, the FRLP aims to restore access to safe learning and cultural spaces while enhancing the resilience of Sint Maarten’s educational system through improved physical and digital infrastructure.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45448-sint-maarten-prepares-for-reconstruction-of-sint-maarten-library.html