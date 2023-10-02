Sint Maarten Takes Significant Strides in Alzheimer’s Awareness During September. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a resounding display of solidarity and commitment to raising Alzheimer's awareness, the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF), the Sint Maarten Government Ministry of VSA, and the Henry Ostiana Foundation, spearheaded a series of impactful initiatives throughout September, marking Alzheimer's Awareness Month. A notable highlight was the Dementia Awareness Training held from September 18 to 21, which saw specialized trainers from the Netherlands imparting essential knowledge to three distinct groups: healthcare workers, front-line workers and civil servants, and informal caregivers. With a total of 75 participants, this comprehensive training was exceptionally well-received, earning praise for its dedication to educating individuals on dementia, its symptoms, and best practices for providing care. The overarching goal is to foster a more inclusive environment for persons with dementia on Sint Maarten. Complementing the training program, a multifaceted advertising campaign spanned the month. Online and billboard advertisements adorned various locations across the island, offering critical information to the public about dementia, its prevalence, early symptoms, and prevention strategies. International Alzheimer's Day, celebrated on September 21st, was marked by a grand fundraiser event in the Sint Martin's Home's big dining room. The evening featured captivating entertainment, including the enchanting steel pan music of Next Level, soul-stirring musical performances by Shawn Jaquet and Roxxy, enlightening lectures by esteemed medical professionals Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake, Cardiologist at SMMC, and Dr. Marques-Casasnovas, Neurologist at SMMC. Engaging panel discussions and informative speeches rounded out the event, with the honorable Mr. Omar E.C Ottley, Minister of VSA, and Mrs. Joy Arnell, Secretary General of VSA, gracing the occasion with their presence. Continuing the month's momentum, on September 23rd, the project group hosted a Family Fun Day at the WYCCF premises, exclusively for clients with dementia, caregivers, and their families. Under a sprawling party tent, attendees enjoyed a delightful morning filled with games such as dominoes, connect 4, pool billiards, cards, and Jenga. The event fostered camaraderie, competition, and shared moments over refreshments and food. This Family Fun Day served as a fitting conclusion to the Dementia Awareness campaign, a collaborative effort by the Ministry of VSA, WYCCF, and the Henry Ostiana Foundation. Reflecting on the month-long awareness campaign, organizers express great satisfaction in contributing to the island's general understanding of dementia. In closing, the organizers extend heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors who made this impactful month possible. Special thanks go to Next Level for their captivating steelpan music during the fundraiser event, APS, MC Mrs. Lydia Arnell for her excellent event hosting, and Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake and Dr. Marques for their valuable insights. The project group's exceptional collaboration played a pivotal role in the campaign's success.

