Sint Maarten Trust Fund Steering Committee Approves US$3.6 million for Rapid COVID-19 Response. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Following a request from the Government of Sint Maarten and a rapid technical review by the World Bank, the Netherlands-financed Sint Maarten Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Trust Fund has immediately approved US$3.6 million to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This support complements the assistance from the Netherlands’ Ministry of Public Health (WVS).

This fast-track approval of the additional financing from the Trust Fund resources will allow the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) to immediately purchase necessary medical equipment, supplies, and pharmaceuticals under the existing Hospital Resiliency and Preparedness Project. Pharmaceutical orders have been placed and SMMC, with

