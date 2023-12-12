Sint Maartener at UN Climate Summit Calls for Equitable, Climate-Resilient Future ahead of final negotiations | SMN NEWS

DUBAI:— United Nations Climate Conference, COP28, is set to come to a close this week as countries negotiate the next set of climate change goals. Among the attendees of the conference is Riddhi Samtani, a youth activist from Sint Maarten part of Island Innovation’s Caribbean Climate Justice Leaders Academy (CCJLA) cohort. Representing her community on the global stage, Samtani has participated in speaking engagements and discussions with other delegates and heads of state, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Curaçao Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas.

