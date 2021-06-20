SJIS 4C Foundation to kick off virtual meetings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten (SJIS) and the (4C) Foundation/NPOwer are hosting a Kick-Off virtual meeting for Not for Profit Organizations (NPO’s), in an effort to engage more organizations in signing up for participation in the Judicial Community Service program of the SJIS.

SJIS consists of a government-subsidized Probation and Parole Department that is responsible for the execution of community service orders by the Court and Prosecutors Office on St. Maarten.

Community service is ordered for minor offenses, offenses that are not serious that it warrants detention and involves a person doing voluntary work in the community from ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37877-sjis-4c-foundation-to-kick-off-virtual-meetings.html