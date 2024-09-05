SMAF’s AWARD CEREMONY. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— It was a festive atmosphere at the John Larmonie Center on Friday, August 30, as Sint. Maarten Aquatic Federation’s (SMAF) held its award ceremony. This award ceremony was held to honor the great achievements of our top swimming athletes for the swim year. Our exceptional swimmers took to the stage to receive their certificates of achievement, as they were the first national record holders in swimming. These athletes have set new benchmarks for other swimmers and have raised the standard of swimming. Our swimmers have also represented the island in the region and internationally. The swimmers were awarded certificates for both long and short-course events, which were acknowledged by SMAF. Some of the athletes were awarded certificates for breaking the records for the different swim strokes, and some even broke their own records.

The awardees for the different swim teams were as follows: SSST (St. Maarten Super Splash Swimming Team): Xam Hartgers and Emma Croes DST (St. Maarten Dolphin Swim Club). Nigel Fontenelle, J’aishaa Jeffers, Nathanieal Labady, Emmbriel Flanders; CST (Carib Swim Team)Adaya Bourne, Pepijn Vriezen, Aiyana Bourne, Nihal Chugani, Kjeld Van der Meer, Caithlyn Challenger, Charlotte Challenger, Lois Geerdink, Tatiana illis, Jaylin Martiens, Iejaelin Richardson and Eden Andre. Another highlight for the evening was the honoring of the best female athlete of the year, Ms. Adaya Bourne, and the best male swim athlete of the year, Mr. Nigel Fontenelle. They both are record holders for multiple swim events.

SMAF’s president thanked our sponsor Caribbean Gems, Focus Forward Media, the stakeholders for their support, Mr. Dwayne Wright, as well as his board for successfully implementing a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening and enhancing swimming on the island as well as abroad. Also in attendance at the award ceremony were our stakeholders and distinguished guests of the evening, such as, Mr. Renate Brison, who was the representative of the Acting Minister of ECYS; Ms. Jonelle Richardson, Department Head of Sports for ECYS; Director of the National Sports Institute, Jisk Goslinga; President of the Sint Maarten Sports Federation, Ms. Naomi Korstanje and Board Member, Ms, Ryanne Bowers, and SMAF’s board members. The coaches and board members of the swim teams, parents, and family members were all present to celebrate and support the swimming athletes and applaud the effort of SMAF.

