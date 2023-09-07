SMILE Job Fair Workshops Completed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG;— With a final masterclass and another ceremony, a second group of job seekers ended their SMILE Job Seekers Course on September 6, 2023. The final courses were provided by Sergio Wolff of Purpose Hospitality Training & Consultancy, one of St. Maarten's most versed specialists in customer service trainings. On September 5, 2023, the first group of participants finalized their courses.

The nine-part course was organized by the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) with the support of the National Employment Services Center (NESC) and Resources for Community Resilience (R4CR). The free course series included a coaching program carefully designed to empower job seekers with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s competitive labor market.

The last courses focused on customer service training. Customer service is an important skill for any organization dealing with clients, visitors, or patients. As St. Maarten is a service-based economy, customer service skills are highly valued on the labor market. Coach Sergio Wolff was previously employed as HR Manager at various St. Maarten resorts and director of the St. Maarten Training Academy and is currently back at his old job of coaching customer service and hospitality to employees of some of the world's largest cruise liners.

Wolff:" Customer service is a vital skill in any line of industry. From tourism to office receptions, sales teams, and even in construction; in most jobs, people from outside your organization are an important part of your job environment. What you exude to your business relations and customers is a vital part of a company's product and brand. This is why we hope to have given extra insights to participants over the last weeks into how to become part of such a company's product".

Sergio Wolff is the last "job coach" in a row of experts on topics such as job interviews, self-presentation, personal finance, and business conduct. Krystal Wanga (HR Strategic Elements), Raquel Geerlings, Juliette Hassell, Camilla Blyden (Progressional People Caribbean), and John Sandiford (INGs / Antonio Media) preceded him.

Some students already found a job over the 11-week timeframe but continued the classes and reported back to their fellow students how the skills helped them during the job interviews. All participants have been invited to participate in match-making efforts with businesses and NGOs on the SMILE event on October 27th and 28th. Also, job seekers outside the job courses program can enroll for the matchmaking via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call +1 721 542 0108.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43748-smile-job-fair-workshops-completed.html