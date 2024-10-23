SMMC introduces state-of-the-art Holmium Laser. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is proud to announce the acquisition of a Holmium Quanta 150-watt laser, currently the most powerful Holmium laser for Urology procedures. This advanced technology will enhance SMMC's capabilities in performing minimally invasive urological procedures, offering patients improved outcomes and faster recovery times.

The Holmium Quanta 150-watt laser is a versatile tool in Urology, particularly for treating kidney stones and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). It operates by emitting energy in the infrared spectrum, allowing for precise cutting, vaporization of soft tissues, and fragmentation of urinary or biliary stones. In procedures like Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP), the laser removes excess prostate tissue, reducing bleeding and enabling shorter hospital stays, especially for patients with larger prostates. This minimally invasive approach offers faster recovery and fewer complications compared to traditional methods.

The laser is also widely used in laser lithotripsy for kidney and urinary stones, utilizing the Virtual Basket Effect. This advanced technique eliminates the need for physical stone retrieval devices by using high-frequency laser pulses to stabilize stone fragments, improving control and reducing the risk of fragment migration. This not only shortens procedure times but also lowers complication risks by minimizing the use of additional instruments. The laser will enable SMMC’s Urology Department to deliver a more efficient and effective solution for urological treatments.

“The acquisition of the Holmium Quanta 150-watt laser is a significant step forward in our mission to provide high-quality care close to home to the people of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands,” said Dr. Diego Ramos, Urologist at SMMC. “With this state-of-the-art laser technology, we are now better equipped to treat a range of urological conditions with enhanced precision, safety and comfort for our patients.”

This new acquisition marks SMMC's ongoing commitment to integrating the latest medical technologies to improve patient care. The Holmium Quanta 150-watt laser will allow the Urology Department to expand its capabilities and serve the community on St. Maarten and surrounding islands with the highest standards of treatment in urological healthcare.

Patients who wish to make an appointment at the Urology Department may do so by calling +1 (721) 543-1111 ext 1307 or ext 1337 Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 4:30pm. Insured patient are required to have a referral letter from their House Doctor.

