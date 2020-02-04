SMMC invites public to attend 1st annual Wear Red Day event. | SMN News

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) encourages everyone to attend the St. Maarten Heart and Stroke Foundation’s first annual Wear Red Day event on February 7th at the Motorworld Showroom. The event focuses on heart disease in women and features a fashion show, art, poetry, and other entertainment.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women across the world. It is not age-related nor sex-related and occurs from fetuses to adults”, said SMMC Cardiologist Dr. Emiko Bird-Lake. “We are hosting this event because we want to bring awareness to the public about heart disease and especially

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33842-smmc-invites-public-to-attend-1st-annual-wear-red-day-event.html