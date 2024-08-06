SMMC Opens First Breastfeeding Lounge on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) recently opened the island’s first breastfeeding lounge, located in the Pediatric In-Patient Ward of the hospital. The lounge, championed by SMMC’s Breastfeeding Committee, symbolizes the organization’s stance as a “Breast is Best” hospital and one that supports working mothers. It is open 24/7 and available for staff, patients, and visitors and can comfortably accommodate two breastfeeding moms at a time.

SMMC’s Breastfeeding Committee indicated to the hospital’s management that they would like to assign a permanent space to breastfeeding moms as at the time, space was only allocated to employees on a case-by-case basis, as is the norm at many establishments on St. Maarten. This is usually an unoccupied office or other unutilized space without a dedicated purpose and often makes the breastfeeding experience less comfortable than desired, leading to moms stopping breastfeeding earlier than they would like.

Upon receiving approval, the Committee began conducting research into other lounges (also called lactation rooms) in other organizations around the world. They determined the best set-up and the most needed items and proceeded to create an inviting environment for moms and their babies. This led to the room being outfitted with comfortable recliners, air conditioning, a TV, a fridge for storing milk, and an electric breast pump that moms may use. The room also has a water cooler for keeping moms hydrated while they pump and informational leaflets available.

In addition to breastfeeding instruction and education and being the brainchild of the lounge, SMMC’s Breastfeeding Committee also provides support to new mothers by being available 24/7 via a dedicated WhatsApp chat for inquiries.

SMMC’s CEO, Dr. Felix Holiday, stated: “No mother should have to choose between being a mother and her career, and we are proud to be able to support our employees as they transition back to work after maternity leave. This lounge symbolizes our commitment to breastfeeding as well as to our staff, patients, and visitors, and I hope that this encourages other organizations to support and facilitate working mothers”.

He also acknowledged the staff who made the realization of the lounge possible, namely the Breastfeeding Committee, the OBGYN and Pediatric Wards, the Maintenance and Facilities Department, Patient Care, the Gynecologists and Pediatricians, and the Quality and Safety and Hygiene and Infection Control Departments, and thanked them for their commitment to supporting working mothers.

For information about breastfeeding and support, new and expectant mothers can contact the nurses and midwives of the OBGYN Ward by calling +1-721-543-1111 ext 1100.

