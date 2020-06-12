SMMC provides COVID-19 update. | SMN News

~Outbreak Management Team (OMT) remains activated until further notice~

CAY HILL:— As per May 11th, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has gradually resumed non-emergency health care services to the public as all COVID-19 has been transferred outside the hospital to the ICU tent and the Medical Mobile Pavilion (MMP).

As of June 12th, 2020, there is one (1) patient admitted to the MMP. The patient, who previously tested positive and was previously admitted for COVID-19, is considered cured and non-infectious, however, due to pre-existing health conditions remains at the MMP for non-COVID care. Arrangements are being made

