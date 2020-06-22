SMMC staff demanding Dutch CFO resigns from two positions within 48 hours. | SMN News

CAY Hill:— Staff of St. Maarten Medical Center joined the protest march organized by the Chamber of Labor Unions on Monday.

SMN News learned that the appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Marco Meuleman who also holds two other positions namely Head of Human Resource and also Head of the IT department.

For the first time in years, the staff of SMMC participated in such protest, which began in the hallway of the SMMC after joined the protest as they marched from the WIFOL building through Front and Back Street then to the Little League Ballpark.

Currently, the Windward

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35004-smmc-staff-demanding-dutch-cfo-resigns-from-two-positions-within-48-hours.html