SMMC staff extinguish small fire in bathroom. | SMN News

~ Exhaust fan at the public bathroom at OB/GYN Department caught fire ~

CAY HILL:— Due to the swift action of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) staff, a small fire in a public restroom in the Obstetrics-Gynecology (OB/GYN) Department was quickly extinguished on Saturday morning.

On Saturday morning, an exhaust fan located in a public restroom at the OB/GYN department caught fire which caused smoke to develop in the immediate surroundings. The fire was quickly controlled through swift action taken by SMMC staff who used the fire extinguishers on site.

The Fire Department was called in

