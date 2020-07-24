SMMC suspends patient visiting hours in light of increase of COVID-19 cases. | SMN News

~ One confirmed and one suspected patient admitted to the MMP~

CAY HILL:— In light of the rise in positive COVID-19 cases on the island, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has suspended in-patient visiting hours until further notice as a precautionary measure in an effort to continue to safeguard the health of their patients and staff.

As per July 24th, only persons with outpatient appointments will be allowed to enter the facilities. Certain exceptions are made as it concerns medically indicated companions and parents/guardians of minors, however these regulations will be strictly enforced. To further reduce the

