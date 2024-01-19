SMMC welcomes Wayne Johnson to Supervisory Council. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:— St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Johnson to the hospital's Supervisory Council as of November 27th, 2023.

Mr. Johnson, who hails from Saba and has been living in St. Maarten for the past 23 years, is a seasoned banker with over 30 years of experience in the Caribbean, currently serving as the General Manager of PSB Bank N.V. He has held a number of other senior positions in the financial services and insurance industry, including Branch Manager at Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited among others.

"We welcome Mr. Johnson to the Supervisory Council," said Dr. Felix Holiday, Medical Director and Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "His experience in finance and community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in bringing ‘quality care, close to home’ not only for our St. Maarten community but for all those on the surrounding islands as well."

"I am honored to be joining the Supervisory Council of SMMC," said Mr. Johnson. "I am committed to working with the other members of the council to ensure that the hospital continues to provide high quality and accessible healthcare to all residents of St. Maarten and surrounding islands."

The Supervisory Council is responsible for overseeing the governance and management of SMMC, ensuring that the hospital operates in accordance with the prevailing laws, its statutes, and the highest standards of financial management, patient, and medical care.

