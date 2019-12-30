SMN News recognizes the participants of the PPRN protest and white march as the persons of the year 2019. | SMN News

MARIGOT/PHILIPSBURG:— While it is not common practice that we here at SMN News credit protesters or persons that may cause instability in one way or another we are obliged to recognize the persons that that participated in the protest strike that ended up in a riot on St. Martin against the Plan de Prevention des Risques Naturels. (PPRN).

SMN News does not condone any type of violence and or destruction to properties. The only reason these protesters are being recognized is that they stood together and managed to pull off one of the largest marches on St. Martin.

On

