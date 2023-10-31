Soft Opening of Departure Hall at Princess Juliana International Airport a Significant Milestone. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is pleased to announce the upcoming soft opening of its brand-new departure hall on November 15th, 2023. This exciting development comes after the airport faced delays due to logistical challenges stemming from recent storms and hurricane watches, along with the additional workload generated by these events.

