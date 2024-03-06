Sol Ecolution Investing In Sustainability Through Renewable Energy Agreement with NIPA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Sol Ecolution, the low-carbon and renewable energy division of The Sol Group, has signed its first renewable energy agreement in St. Maarten with the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA). The agreement will see Sol Ecolution providing the academic institution, which offers advanced vocational education for students, with a renewable energy solution that will significantly reduce the institution’s reliance on electricity.

The renewable energy solution comes in the form of a fit-for-purpose solar photovoltaic (PV) system that will be installed on the Skill Lab roof of the NIPA’s facility, reducing NIPA’s reliance on electricity from the grid– all without any upfront costs from NIPA as the project is being financed by Sol. Sol and NIPA's longstanding collaboration extends beyond supporting the development of local talent to also investing in environmental sustainability. Through its corporate social responsibility arm, Sol takes pride in supporting NIPA by supplying LPG for culinary programs and lubricants for automotive programs. Now, Sol aims to bolster this partnership by offering curriculum and hands-on training for solar installations, aiding the island's shift towards renewable energy.

The agreement places NIPA, whose vision is to be a model of innovation, inclusiveness, and excellence in professional vocational education, at the front of the field in the educational arena when it comes to embracing and integrating renewable technology solutions into its operations.

