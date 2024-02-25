Soldier loses his life after snorkeling at Porto Marie Beach, Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD CURACAO:— On Saturday, February 24, 2024, a Dutch Soldier from the ‘Compagnie in de West’ lost his life after he went snorkeling at Porto Marie Beach, Curaçao.

After the notification of the lost soldier, Coastguard Caribbean Region started a search for this soldier. The Coast Guard helicopter as well as the Maritime patrol plane, the DASH, also started a search after the notification. The Metal Shark boat was even so deployed along the Coast Line with the help of CITRO and Marine Divers also started a search underwater. Direct colleagues from the CIDW were also searching with all their might. After a few hours, the lifeless body of the soldier was found.

Family and colleagues from the Military were informed. They are assisted by social workers and are receiving spiritual and mental care. The cause of death is being further investigated.

Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends of this soldier.

