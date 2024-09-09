Solemn Plenary session for the Opening of the Parliamentary Year 2024-2025 on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will hold a Solemn Plenary Session on September 10, 2024.

The Solemn Plenary Session is set for Tuesday, at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Opening of Parliamentary Year 2024-2025 by the Chairperson of the Parliament of Sint Maarten with a speech by His Excellency the Governor of Sint Maarten

The Chairperson of Parliament will open the Parliamentary Year 2024-2025, with a speech by His Excellency Governor Ajamu G. Baly, LL.M., expounding on the policy to be pursued by the Government.

The opening of the Parliamentary Year is an annual occurring event, in accordance with article 46 of the Constitution, that marks the beginning of the new Parliamentary Year.

Several dignitaries will be in attendance for the opening of the Parliamentary Year.

The Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams will announce the 2024 President of Parliament Award recipient at the reception ceremony.

Invitations are personal for those who have received an invitation.

Motorists and the public are reminded that the Wilhelminastraat in front of the House of Parliament will be closed on Monday, September 9 from 15.00 hrs. The closure is in connection with a rehearsal for the personnel from the various uniformed services who will be participating in the parade on the occasion of the opening of the new parliamentary year as well as some other preparations.

Back Street and Front Street will be closed on Tuesday, September 10 from 6.00 hrs. to 14.00 hrs.

This is in connection with the official ceremonies for the opening of the new parliamentary year.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45967-solemn-plenary-session-for-the-opening-of-the-parliamentary-year-2024-2025-on-tuesday.html