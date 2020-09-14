Soualiga United Movement plans protest action against border control. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— Members of the Soualiga United Movement (SUM) are busy finalizing their plans for the protest action they will commence after September 15th against the border controls that are manned by the Police Aux Frontiers (PAF) and the Gendarmerie.

Members of SUM told SMN News that they intend to do what is necessary to remove the border controls and reinstate the free movement of people between St. Martin and St. Maarten. The members are calling on the entire population when more details on the action are released. They said they will begin the protest action with a motorcade

