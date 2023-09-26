Special Operations Team of (KPSM) Successfully Coordinated Operations from September 18th to September 23rd, 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Operations Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) l executed and coordinated several operations during the week of September 18th to September 20th, 2023. These operations were aimed at enhancing public safety and maintaining law and order within the community of Sint Maarten.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43905-special-operations-team-of-kpsm-successfully-coordinated-operations-from-september-18th-to-september-23rd-2023.html