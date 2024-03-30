Spectacular attendance Caribbean Business Hub Business Event. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:— On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Caribbean Business Hub's Business Boost Event was all about meeting, connecting, and doing business in the stately Julian Coco room of the Curaçao House (the embassy of Curaçao) in The Hague. The turnout was great, and among the attendees was the ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador, the director of the Arubahuis (embassy of Aruba), a representative of the embassy of Angola, a former state council member of Aruba and many lawyers, real estate agents, financial specialists, architects, specialists in logistics, healthcare sector, etc…

Caribbean Business Hub is a platform for seeing opportunities in the Caribbean and Latin America and entering into successful collaborations with promising companies. CBH helps entrepreneurs grow from the Netherlands or the Caribbean. The motto is Think Big, Grow Bigger.

