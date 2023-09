PHILIPSBURG:— The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is rolling out its School Earthquake awareness poster and Jingle competition as part of its overarching School Earthquake Awareness campaign.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43746-sssd-launches-school-earthquake-poster-and-jingle-competition.html