SSSD to hold “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Study Permit” Workshop on June 19, 2024. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Having a student visa or study permit is one of the first legal steps that is needed before leaving the island to study in the United States or Canada. Consequently, the Student Support Services Division (SD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs is hosting a workshop entitled “Applying for a U.S. Student Visa or Canadian Permit,” on June 19, 2024.

This workshop, which is free of charge, will be held at the University of St. Martin from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

According to SSSD officials, this is a simple process for some students, while for others, it can be a challenge. Consequently, the workshop is open to students who will be going to the US or Canada to study in August or September as well as students in their last two years of secondary school and their parents.

“Immigration matters are major factors in relation to US student visas or Canadian study permits. It is key that students follow the correct steps in the application process, or it can cause delays or even their application is turned down,” SSSD officials said. The workshop will explain the steps students need to take when applying either for their U.S. Student Visa or Study Permit for Canada. This will range from the documents they need to receive from the school to the documents they need to gather and the fees they need to pay.

“Students who are scheduled to start school in August or September should know that they can attend this workshop even if they have not yet received their acceptance letter or I-20 from a school,” SSSD officials said. They also added that there are also new study permit requirements for persons looking to continue their studies in Canada.

Persons interested in attending this workshop are encouraged to contact the Student Support Services Division (SSSD) at telephone 543-1235 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

to reserve a seat since space is limited. Participants are encouraged to bring their own writing materials to the workshop and they are also encouraged to be on time.

