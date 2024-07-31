St. Dominic High School Student Completes Community-Based Learning at Sint Maarten Library. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—During the summer season, while many teenagers relax, explore new activities, and recharge for the school year ahead, Jada Benfield chooses a different path.

Like other dedicated students before her, Ms. Benfield spent two weeks from July 2 to July 12, 2024, completing 60 hours of her Community-Based Learning assignment from St. Dominic High School at the Sint Maarten Library.

Jada Benfield gained valuable experience in customer service and administration, performing both front-office and back-office duties. Additionally, she participated in the virtual story time program for children ages 5 to 12, titled "It's Time for a Story," lending her voice to the character in Mo Willems' book “An Elephant & Piggie Biggie! Volume 2”, in the story titled "We Are in a Book."

Moreover, Jada volunteered an extra eight hours to co-facilitate a reading promotion event for the visiting Summer Camp "Creative Learning Disney Camp" on July 18, 2024. She read “Me Too!” by Mercer Mayer and “The Enormous Turnip”, a Russian folk tale retold by Katie Daynes, to two groups of children and assisted the coordinating librarian with a related activity for the young campers.

Jada stated that she extended her initial agreed-upon 20 hours with the Sint Maarten Library to 60 hours after appreciating the staff's working culture, friendliness, and the library's welcoming ambiance, which made her summer fulfilling.

The general manager, Marc Marshall, observed Ms. Jada Benfield positively, noting her enthusiasm and diligence in the assignments given.

The Sint Maarten Library's management and staff are very proud of Ms. Benfield's dedication and enthusiasm throughout her community-based learning experience.

For more information about the Sint Maarten Library’s school-based collaborative internship program, community-based program, and future opportunities, please visit www.library.sx,

