St. Kitts gets first Doctor in Archaeology for the island. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On February 4th, at Leiden University in the Netherlands, standing before his doctoral committee at the Faculty of Archaeology, St. Kitts-born Cameron Gill, successfully defended and received his Doctorate. Now Dr. Cameron Gill is the tenth in a series of new Leiden University Doctorates in Archaeology on various islands in the Caribbean, which have been the focus of the NEXUS1492 European Union program over the last years. One of the main emphases of the NEXUS1492 program has been to stimulate more Caribbean nationals to get higher-level degrees in Archaeology, to be able to better assist their islands in

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33891-st-kitts-gets-first-doctor-in-archaeology-for-the-island.html