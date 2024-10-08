St. Maarten 37ers Youth Baseball Team Shines in Opening Game at Aruba Tournament. | SMN NEWS

Aruba:— The St. Maarten 37ers U10 baseball team has kicked off their campaign in Aruba with an impressive 7-2 victory over the Aruba Stars on Monday. Competing at the Xander Bogaerts Baseball Field, the young athletes delivered a standout performance in their first game of the annual Baseball in Paradise tournament.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46175-st-maarten-37ers-youth-baseball-team-shines-in-opening-game-at-aruba-tournament.html