St Maarten and Curacao to get liquidity support, Knops to Second Chamber | SMN News

The HAGUE:— On Wednesday, during the Legislative Consultation on the Amendment of the Budgetary Statement of Kingdom Relations (IV) for 2020, you discussed the incidental supplementary budget for liquidity support in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (TK-

35443) expressed your support for the line that the government has deployed in the financial support of the Caribbean countries in the Kingdom. During that debate, it was known that Aruba had approved the Netherlands’ proposal for additional liquidity support for the country for the period 15 May to 30 June 2020 to the country including the associated conditions. The Governments of

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34784-st-maarten-and-curacao-to-get-liquidity-support-knops-to-second-chamber.html