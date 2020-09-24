St. Maarten Commemorates SDGs Action Day. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On the 25th of September 2015, all 193 UN Member States adopted the 2030 SDG Agenda, with at its core the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is a non-binding declaration that addresses all current global ecological, social and economic challenges – from multidimensional poverty and intersectional inequality to climate change, responsible consumption and production, and conflict prevention. The SDGs are 17 goals with 169 targets. The overarching principle of the SDGs is to Leave No One Behind (LNOB). The SDG-flag campaign is themed “Together for the SDGs”. On the 25th of September 2020, it is exactly five

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35768-st-maarten-commemorates-sdgs-action-day.html