St. Maarten competes in O.E.C.S. Swimming Championships and is now an official member of the organization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Emmbriel Flanders, St. Maarten’s representative for the O.E.C.S. Swimming Championships and his coach Mr. Dwight Vermeer attended the 31st O.E.C.S. (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States) Swimming Championships. The annual event was held on November 10th to 12th in St Lucia. The participating countries were Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines. St. Maarten and St. Martin were invested guests. Emmbriel Flanders from the local Dolphin Swim Team swam in the Boys 13/14 age category. Although he was the only athlete representing St. Maarten, he improved in three of his personal best times in the swimming events and finished overall in 6th place.

