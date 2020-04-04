St. Maarten declares state of emergency, enforcement on Sunday 0.00 hours. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs has declared State of Emergency for the Southern side of the island. The national decree was signed off by Governor Eugene Holiday and the Prime Minster Silveria Jacobs. The lockdown goes into effect tonight at 0.00 hours Sunday, April 5th, 2020( midnight tonight.)

The Prime Minister said that the country has no choice but to declare a state of emergency and institute a 24-hour curfew for a period of two weeks. Jacobs said that persons that are exempted from the curfew must have a “Disaster Pass” or a letter from the Chief of

