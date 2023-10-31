St. Maarten Flavors Ambassadors to Shine a Spotlight on Culinary Diversity. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This October 18, the St. Maarten Flavors Committee came together to introduce Ambassadors to their program. The Ambassador program is aimed to support the fame of St. Maarten as the culinary capital of the Caribbean via the St. Maarten Flavors program, serving affordable and delicious signature dishes to the St. Maarten community and visitors.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44154-st-maarten-flavors-ambassadors-to-shine-a-spotlight-on-culinary-diversity.html