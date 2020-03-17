St. Maarten has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. | SMN News

National Address by Chair of EOC PM Silveria Jacobs on COVID-19, Schools closed as of Wednesday, March 18th

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Tuesday that St. Maarten now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. She said the patient recently returned from the United Kingdom and he is currently in quarantine. Jacobs said testing was conducted in Guadeloupe and the RIVM will also be conducting tests based on the procedures that have to be followed.

Jacobs also announced that a decision to close all schools as of Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 for a period of two

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34207-st-maarten-has-its-first-confirmed-case-of-covid-19.html