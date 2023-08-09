St. Maarten has lost another patriot Roberto Arrindell. | SMN NEWS

Dominican Republic/ PHILIPSBURG:— Veteran teacher and culture icon Roberto Arrindell has passed away in the Dominican Republic today confirmed his wife and son who was beside him when he transitioned.

The late Roberto Arrindell taught in St. Maarten for over 40 years and taught in the Virgin Islands while attending college.

According to his relatives, he was in the Dominican Republic for medical checkups when he fell ill and passed away.

SMN News wishes the relatives, friends, and family much strength during their bereavement.

