St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Reigns as Largest Regatta in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

The 100+ boat fleet of the 44th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta converges on the leeward mark on the iconic Around the Island Race, traditionally hosted on Friday of the 4-day Regatta © Laurens Morel

June 14, 2024 – Simpson Bay, St. Maarten – Once again, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is the largest regatta in the region, having welcomed 115 boats from over 20 different countries for the 44th edition February 29 – March 3, 2024. The event has a “Serious Fun!” legacy that has sustained generations, and will continue its success thanks to veteran and new leadership within the event organizing team.

Drawing participants from across the globe, the 2024 edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta showcased the unique blend of competitive racing and Caribbean charm that has made it an annual favorite among sailors, tourists, and locals alike. With over 1,000 sailors plus thousands more who come to the nightly parties, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is one of the biggest cultural events in the Caribbean, running for over four decades the first week of March.

“We’re thrilled to see the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta continue to grow after some really challenging years for sailing and the island in general,” said Cary Byerley, new Chair for the St.Maarten Heineken Regatta Steering Committee and veteran Race Committee Chair. “Racers have come to know that the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is truly an International event that brings together some of the most competitor-friendly race officials – that also just so happen to be top World Sailing Race officials. The Regatta competitors enjoy the diverse courses that they are given, along with the diversity of the boats on the water. Of course the regatta is not all about racing, our parties and entertainment are known to be legendary!”

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45419-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-reigns-as-largest-regatta-in-the-caribbean.html