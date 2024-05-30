St. Maarten Little League Association 2024 Challenger Jamboree. | SMN NEWS

The St. Maarten Little League Association is pleased to announce that Social & Health Insurance (SZV) has partnered with us to host the 3•• Annual Challenger Jamboree on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The Challenger Jamboree is a fun softball game for those with different (physical or intellectual) disabilities.

We are partnering with institutions such as Sister Basilia Center, Prins Willem Alexander School, and 721 Kids Foundation, as they regularly care for qualified persons to participate in the games. There is room for more athletes, so we are encouraging families from the wider community to register their loved ones if they form part of this group of special people. The registration deadline is June 7th, as final preparations are being made for printing the lime green T-shirts for each participating athlete.

Volunteer buddies will be on hand to assist the special athletes as they bat, run, catch, and have a great time. Thanks in advance to organizations such as the Fire Department and the St. Maarten Police Force for their continuous support of this annual event.

