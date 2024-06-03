St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) Hosts Thrilling 3 on 3 Championship at LB Scott Sports Auditorium. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) proudly hosted its much-anticipated 3 on 3 Championship at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium this past Sunday, June 2, 2024. From 4 PM to 8 PM, five dynamic teams competed in a series of exhilarating matches, showcasing their skills and determination in front of an enthusiastic crowd.
